Bigg Boss 15 Dec 29 Highlights: Elimination Task To Decide Fate Of Karan, Tejasswi, Umar, Rashami And Abhijit

The December 29 episode of Bigg Boss 15 begins with Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Abhijit Bichukale’s massive showdown. The actress calls the latter a dog for betraying her in the task. Abhijit first tries to divert the blame. Devoleena continues to vent out and says he is worse than a 'Kutta’ while Tejasswi Prakash and others try to calm her down. Abhijit loses his cool and breaks the glass and the housemates try to intervene. Later the contestants are seen discussing Devoleena's behaviour and how Abhijit has a right to play his game.

Later, Rakhi Sawant messes up the entire closet and washroom while everyone’s asleep. The next morning, Nishant Bhat and Devoleena see the mess and everyone thinks it’s either Rakhi or Abhijit who could be behind this. This is followed by Umar Riaz, Rakhi and Abhijit having a fun conversation where the latter declares himself as the 'damaad’ of Bigg Boss.

Soon, Bigg Boss announces the elimination task for Karan Kundrra, Umar, Tejasswi, Rashami Desai and Abhijit. He challenges them that they cannot cancel the task and each one of them will have to sit inside a box and count up to 28 minutes. The contestant who will be exact or closest to the number will win. However, the other housemates have to distract them but cannot shout or scream at them. The remaining members talk about how to distract the boxed inmates.

Karan is the first to go into the box and we see Shamita, Pratik Sehajpal, Nishant and Abhijit do their best to distract him. However, Karan manages to complete his tenure comes out and is seen advising others how to play the game. Abhijit goes in the next round. To amp up the game, Karan threatens that he will tear Bichukale and Sons’ box. Abhijit gets distracted and stops keeping a count but is entertaining everyone.