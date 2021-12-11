Bigg Boss 15 December 10 Highlights: Rakhi Wins The Ticket To Finale Task, Rajiv Fights With Shamita

The December 10 episode of Bigg Boss 15 begins with the continuation of the ticket to finale task. Rajiv Adatia gets into a huge fight with Shamita Shetty and questions her loyalty towards him. Shamita tells Rajiv that I protected your bag. Rajiv continues to shout and goes into the washroom and says he need time. Shamita then tries to convince Rajiv to be mature and complete the task.

Rakhi offers Rs 10 lakh and Rajiv Adatia makes her the winner by eliminating Devoleena Bhattacharjee from the task. Bigg Boss tells everyone that Rakhi has become the first contestant to reach the finale week. He adds that VIP members have Rs 2 lakh in their bag now while Non-VIP members have Rs 33 lakh. BB then reveals that Rakhi will remain as the only VIP contestant and will be responsible for running the house. As a result, she will also be safe from the nominations and won’t do any household work.

Bigg Boss 15 Promo: Rakhi Sawant Wakes Everyone Up By Hitting With Broom, Contestants Have Hilarious Reaction

Bigg Boss 15 December 9 Highlights: Karan Apologises To Tejasswi; Rajiv Loses His Cool During Task

The next day, Rakhi turns into the 'mommy’ as she takes charge of the house. She yells at the housemates and starts pulling the blankets of those who were still sleeping. The contestants are seen having fun watching her do her thing as she asks Abhijit Bichukale to get out of his bed and brush his teeth. She even removes Umar Riaz’s bedsheet to see if he’s wearing pants.

Later, Umar spots a big pile of uncooked vegetables in the dustbin and Tejasswi Prakash says she threw it as some of it had fungus. Most housemates including Rakhi Sawant have heated arguments on this topic and tell Tejasswi that she should not have done it. Rakhi then takes up her Julie avatar and tells Pratik Sehajpal and Shamita that she has been here for 200 years. She then scares Tejasswi and she is almost in tears. This is followed by Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi getting into an argument.