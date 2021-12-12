Bigg Boss 15 December 11 Highlights: Farah Khan Steps In As The Host, Says It's A 'Badtameez Season'

The Bigg Boss 15 episode of December 11, Saturday witnessed a major twist with Farah Khan stepping in as the host. The filmmaker revealed that she stepped in to host this Weekend K War episode as Salman Khan's flight is delayed. However, Farah Khan said to the Bigg Boss 15 housemates that Salman Khan decided to not host the episode, as he is fed up with their attitude.

At the beginning of the show, Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra were seen having a heated argument, while discussing Vishal Kotian. Both Rajiv Adatia and Karan were seen blaming Tejasswi for never opening up about Vishal's game plans, even though she knew about it. Karan was seen asking her to make him understand why this happened.

Next, this week's host Farah Khan entered the show and informed the audiences that Salman Khan skipped this Weekend Ka War as his flight has been delayed. But, while interacting with the contestants, the director told them that Salman backed out from hosting the episode, as he is fed up with them. The filmmaker stated that Bigg Boss 15 is the most 'badtameez season' ever existed, because the housemates are constantly fighting and disrespecting the guests.

Latest TRP Ratings: Udaariyaan Pushes Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin To 3rd Spot; Kumkum Bhagya Re-Enters Top 10

Swaragini's Parineeta Supports BB 15's Tejasswi Prakash; Says She Doesn't Play With People's Feelings

Farah Khan then interacted with Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra, after which she said that their love story is just boring. The director added that TejRan's love story is boring than Rakhi Sawant's love story with Zayed Khan in her directorial venture Main Hoon Na. She asked both the contestants to play individually.