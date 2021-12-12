Bigg Boss 15 December 12 Highlights: Ayushmann Khurrana, Vaani Kapoor Grace The Show; No Elimination This Week

The December 12 Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 15 begins with host Salman Khan dedicating today's episode to Bigg Boss 13 winner and late actor Sidharth Shukla on his birth anniversary. This is followed by Salman schooling some of the male contestants on how to treat the ladies. He lashed out at Karan Kundrra and Umar Riaz whilst lauding Shamita Shetty and Tejasswi Prakash for maintaining their relationship and bonds this week in the house.

He further blasts Karan for making Tejasswi's life 'miserable' and says that Teja has her own brain and he should stop guiding her. Salman also tells Karan that Teja has always stood but he hasn’t reciprocated it. We then get to see the viewers’ sharing that they are upset with Karan's gameplay. It must be noted that also Salman lashed out at Rajiv Adatia for his fight and behaviour towards Shamita.

Later, Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor appear as special guests to promote their film Chandigarh Kare Aashique. They also join guest host Farah Khan when she conducts a task where the contestants had to point out the other contestants' problems in the house. The housemates also play the 'Galatfehmi Ke Gubbare' game. Pratik Sehajpal bursts Rashami Desai and Umar Riaz's balloons and claims that Umar is extremely ill-mannered.

Nishant Bhat bursts Tejasswi and Rakhi Sawant's balloons while Rajiv calls out Abhijit Bichukale for planning and plotting in the house. He tells Abhijit to say what he feels about others on their face. Later, Salman Khan announces that there will be no nominations this week. He also shared that he will be visiting the BB house in the upcoming episode.