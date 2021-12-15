Bigg Boss 15 December 14 Highlights: Karan Kundrra And Tejasswi Prakash Get Into An Ugly Fight

The Bigg Boss 15 episode of December 14, Tuesday witnessed major drama, with Karan Kundrra and his lady love Tejasswi Prakash getting into an ugly fight. Things turned sour between the couple after Rashami Desai told Karan that his girlfriend Tejasswi has a problem with her. This led to a heated argument between Tejasswi and Rashami, and later between TejRan.

At the beginning of the Bigg Boss 15 episode of December 14, Rashami Desai was seen telling Karan Kundrra that his girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash is being insecure, and added that it is becoming difficult to handle it. Karan was seen saying that he don't appreciate what she said.

Rashami was then seen getting into an argument with Tejasswi and stated that there is no friendship in the way Teja is talking. She added that it is not friendship, but convenience. Tejasswi got furious at Rashami, but the latter continued to talk. This further infuriated Teja, who shouted at Rashami.

Karan Kundrra later intervened in the fight and tried to calm down Tejasswi. But the actress replied, "The more you ask me to calm down, the more I will shout." Karan then walked away from Tejasswi after she shouted at him, and was seen asking if she has any manners to talk to him. Tejasswi was seen breaking down after Karan left, stating that no one let her talk.

Later, Karan was seen smashing a glass on the table after his ugly spat with Tejasswi. The Bigg Boss 15 contestant was seen saying that there is a proper way to talk, and added that he is not ready to listen to all those useless arguments. Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who witnessed the fight between TejRan, was seen stating that their relationship will soon turn toxic if Karan continues to behave like this.

However, Karan was later seen hugging Tejasswi and asked her to behave like his girlfriend and not treat him like she treats others. Tejasswi replied that he has not even asked her out, yet. Later, Karan was seen explaining to Teja that Rashami is very clear about her game, and added that it is the same with her relationships. Tejasswi was later seen telling Rashami that Karan makes her feel secure.