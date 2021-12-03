Bigg Boss 15 December 2 Highlights: Shamita Shetty And Devoleena Bhattacharjee Get Into Huge Brawl

The December 2 episode of Bigg Boss 15 begins with Umar Riaz refusing to do duties inside the house. He makes the announcement that he will not do kitchen duty or any task given by the VIPs. He soon garners support from Karan Kundrra also supports him. This is followed by Umar, Nishant Bhat, Shamita Shetty, Rajiv Adatia and Karan going inside the VIP room. They all start eating the luxury items which were specifically given to the VIP contestants.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee then throws away all the bedsheets of non-VIP contestants after Umar removed bedsheets of the VIP members, which left Rakhi, Devoleena, Riteish and Rashami agitated. Meanwhile, non-VIP's contestants are not happy with Pratik Sehajpal's behaviour towards the VIP contestants and reprimand him for the same.

Bigg Boss 15 December 1 Highlights: Devoleena Goes Against Non-VIP Inmates, Supports Rakhi And Ritesh

Soon after non-VIP's take over the VIP zone, Bigg Boss makes an announcement that non-VIP's can only get VIP status through tasks. He reveals that the luxury room which was open 24x7 will now be shut down. This further irked the non-VIP contestants especially Karan, Umar and Shamita. Meanwhile, Tejasswi Prakash tells Karan that his whole body language has changed towards her. She points out that he only talks to her at the night whilst spending the whole day with Nishant, Shamita and Umar. This is followed by Umar telling Tejasswi that she has problems with Rashami and that she is jealous of the latter.

Bigg Boss 15 Promo: Shamita Shetty Faints After BIG Fight With Devoleena; Raqesh & Neha React

Later, BB announces a new task in which non-VIP's get the chance to earn the winning amount. The VIP's are given the task to judge the non-VIP contestants and declare the winners from them. However, they end up saying that no one deserves to win the first round. Devoleena adds that she does not see the passion in the non-VIP's to win the game. This irks Shamita and she says that she will not participate in the next round. As the VIPs disapprove all the swords made by the non-VIPs, Shamita even calls the VIPs 'Shit Sanchalak.'