Bigg Boss 15 December 22 Highlights: Tejasswi And Karan Get Into An Ugly Spat

The Bigg Boss 15 episode of December 22, Wednesday witnessed a major drama with Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra fight. The much-loved couple of Bigg Boss 15 got into an ugly spat amidst the 'Ticket To Finale' task. Later, Karan was seen skipping his meals, and Tejasswi was trying hard to convince him.

At the beginning of the episode, the contestants were seen continuing their fight for the ticket to finale. Rakhi Sawant was seen blasting Abhijit Bichukale for showing disinterest in the tasks. Later, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Umar Riaz, and Pratik Sehajpal were seen fighting. Amidst the fight, Umar was seen throwing an egg outside the house.

Bigg Boss was seen getting upset with the housemates for not taking the game seriously and decided to cancel the task. This led to a major argument between Nishant Bhat and Umar Riaz, as the former blamed the latter for the task getting cancelled. Rashami Desai was seen supporting Umar.

However, Bigg Boss asked the contestants if they deliberately created issues to get the task cancelled. He was seen asking Nishant to bring the task sheet and made him read the terms and conditions mentioned on it. In the clauses, it was mentioned a Bigg Boss 15 contestant will be out of the task only after losing two lives.

While Tejasswi and Karan have two lives safe, Rashami and Abhijit had one life each. Then, Bigg Boss made it clear that the task will continue until the contestants do not win the ticket to finale. He announced that the task is not cancelled, and asked the contestants to continue their fight for the ticket to finale.

Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra & Tejasswi Prakash's Relationship Ends? Twitterati Trend 'EVIL EYES OFF TEJRAN'

Bigg Boss 15 December 21 Highlights: Pratik & Nishant's Fight Intensifies; Tejasswi & Rashami Have An Argument

Later, Karan and Tejasswi were seen having an argument over the Bigg Boss 15 contestants who support them. Meanwhile, Rakhi was called a cheat by Nishant, Karan, and Shamita Shetty after she favoured Devoleena in the task. Rashami Desai, on the other hand, was seen calling Rakhi 'gandh'.

Karan and Tejasswi were seen fighting again, and the actor stated that she has a problem with him winning. The couple was seen continuing with an ugly spat over the ticket to finale task, and their supporters. While Karan pointed out that everyone is supporting her, Tejasswi was defending herself stating that she didn't ask anyone for that. Later, Karan left the conversation and Tejasswi was seen crying. While Devoleena and Rakhi were seen taking sides with Teja, Rashami was having a conversation with Karan.