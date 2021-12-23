Bigg Boss 15 December 23 Highlights: Shamita And Rakhi Get Into Huge Fight; Rift Between TejRan Escalates

The December 23 episode of Bigg Boss 15 begins with Karan Kundrra refusing to eat any food. Tejasswi Prakash is seen begging him to have one bite while Umar Riaz gets coffee for him. Kundrra tells Tejasswi to not do drama and accuses her of doing this for cameras. She gets upset hearing this. Karan then says that he is upset after she said that you have issues with me winning.

Tejasswi believes that no one has taken a stand for her but Karan says he always supported her. Prakash then asks him what is his issue with Devoleena Bhattacharjee. Meanwhile, Rakhi Sawant says she is sad for Tejasswi. The latter is seen crying and tells Devoleena about the 'for the cameras’ statement of Karan. Rakhi and Devo discuss the situation while Rashami Desai and Karan have a chat. In the meantime, Pratik Sehajpal and Nishant Bhat again start fighting. Pratik says befriending him was a mistake while Nishant calls him emotional and selfish.

Karan then accuses Rakhi of spreading filth. Shamita has the ball. Rakhi then declares Devoleena as the winner as she has touched the ball. However, everyone gets up in arms against Rakhi and her decision. Rashami calls Rakhi a puppet of Devoleena and Tejasswi. Rakhi says that Shamita Shetty put in the ball but Devoleena touched it and she sticks to her decision.

This results in Shamita and Rakhi getting into a huge fight. Shamita calls the latter an idiot and Rakhi says Shamita has pushed her. She asks Bigg Boss to take action against her. Shamita also fights with Pratik after he says he is not supporting her.

This is followed by Karan telling everyone to not have any expectations from Tejasswi. She gets angry and says Karan is playing with convenience. Kundrra and Rakhi also fight it out and then Rakhi is seen crying outside. Shamita says Rakhi has hurt her and Karan once again asks Rakhi about it. Tejasswi angrily tells Kundrra that he does not love her and calls him a 'Bhagoda.'