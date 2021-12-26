Bigg Boss 15 December 26 Highlights: Shahid & Mrunal Grace The Show, No Elimination Takes Place This Week

The December 26 episode of Bigg Boss 15 begins with the continuation of the birthday celebrations that kick-started in yesterday episode. Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur graced the show to celebrate Salman’s birthday. Salman complimented Shahid’s superb dancing skills and said, “Aapka dancing humare dancing se bahut uncha hai!” Salman then revealed that he loves Shahid’s hook step in 'Agal Bagal’ song. Shahid then wastes no time in getting Salman and Mrunal to groove with him on that song!

Salman then takes Shahid and Mrunal inside the house through MeTV and tells them, “Jaise ghar ki aur iss season ki pratha rahi hai, humne mehmano ka swaagat dance se kiya hai!” Karan Kundrra and Umar Riaz perform on Shahid’s super-hit track 'Dhating Nach’, leaving the guests thrilled. Salman then gives the housemates the 'Jersey’ task. The jersey in this task is named 'Loser No. 1’ and contestants have to give one loser jersey to another member of the house.

Later, Nora Fatehi and Guru Randhawa take over the Weekend Ka Vaar stage to promote their upcoming song. Salman shakes a leg with Nora and flamboyantly does the Afro style dance. Nora and Guru then enter the house to conduct a fun task whilst bearing Christmas gifts for the contestants. The festive spirit brings some much-needed happiness to the house after all the fighting that took place earlier this week.

Nora invites Karan and Tejasswi Prakash to share candy. Karan even goes down on his knees and gives a rose to Tejasswi. Nora also makes the boys do the hook step of her song 'Garmi.’ This is followed by the contestants having to choose between Pratik Sehajpal and Umar and who they don't want to go on for a ride by showering water on that person.

The contestants play secret Santa with their fellow housemates and Nora makes them open the gifts. Abhijit Bichukale gets underwear from Rakhi Sawant while Umar receives a chain from Rashami. We also get to see Nishant Bhat and Pratik exchanging letters and making heartfelt apologies to each other. Nora reveals that there won’t be any elimination taking place this week on the show.