Bigg Boss 15 December 30 Highlights: Shamita, Devoleena, Pratik, Umar & Abhijit Nominated

The Bigg Boss 15 episode of December 30, Thursday witnessed the contestants fighting with each other during the 'ticket to finale' task. After a series of events, Shamita Shetty, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Prati Sehajpal, Umar Raiz, and Abhijit Bichukale got nominated for this week's eliminations. Meanwhile, Abhijit Bichukale was seen opening up to Devoleena.

At the beginning of the Bigg Boss 15 episode, Abhijit was seen inside the box while Nishant Bhat and Shamita were seen trying to distract him. Meanwhile, Umar, Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Rashami Desai, and Rakhi Sawant were seen discussing the wildcards entrants and contestants inside the Bigg Boss 15 house.

Later, Rakhi was seen lashing out at Devoleena for taking the task too seriously. However, Rashami and Umar intervened and were seen asking the duo to not make things ugly. Then, Umar was seen asking Rashami about her keeping a count on the minutes. Meanwhile, Abhijit was finally out of the box.

Umar confronted Rashami for keeping a tab on minutes, which eventually led to a major argument between the duo. However, the duo was seen trying to sort out the matter, and Umar gave Rashami his jacket when it was her turn to enter the box. Elsewhere, Tejasswi was seen confronting Devoleena over the latter's verbal spat with Rakhi Sawant.

Anupamaa Cast Share Their New Year's Eve Plans & Their Resolution For 2022: A Quiet Celebration At Home

Bigg Boss 15 Dec 29 Highlights: Elimination Task To Decide Fate Of Karan, Tejasswi, Umar, Rashami And Abhijit

Rashami later began the task and the fellow Bigg Boss 15 contestants were seen trying to distract her. The actress finished 28 minutes inside the box and later came out. Later Umar and Tejasswi too finished their task successfully. Later, the task results were out. Shamita, Pratik, Umar, Devoleena, and Abhijit were nominated for this week's eliminations.

On the next day morning, Bigg Boss announced a new task sponsored by Lotus brand for the girls, where they were asked to walk the ramp and boys are appointed as the judges. Karan, Nishant, and Umar announced Rakhi as the winner of the task. Later, Abhijit-Devoleena and Rashami-Umar were seen having serious conversations.