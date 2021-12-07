Bigg Boss 15 December 6 Highlights: Rakhi Sawant Gets Possessed; Shamita Calls Devoleena Biased Sanchalak

The December 6 episode of Bigg Boss 15 begins with Devoleena Bhattacharjee talking to Ritesh with tears in her eyes that she wanted to marry early in life and have a family but nothing went according to her plan. Rakhi Sawant acts like she is possessed while talking to her hubby. Karan Kundrra asks Tejasswi Prakash if she will like him even after the game. Karan also confesses that with each passing day, he is falling in love with her.

In the meantime, Abhijit Bichukale, Rashami Desai and other VIP's decide to go on hunger strike since there was no elimination on the weekend and they had to face the loss of Rs 3 lakhs from their winning amount. The housemates can be seen having fun but Rakhi is seen telling Abhijit to not trust Rashami.

Rajiv Adatia tells Rashami and Umar Riaz to date each other while having a fun conversation He tells them that they should both should pair together. Karan, on the other hand, tries to explain to Abhijit that he should listen to others and not get so defensive. Karan also apologizes to Pratik Sehajpal and says that he is proud of him. Pratik too apologises and says that they should start afresh.

Bigg Boss 15 December 5 Highlights: Shamita Apologises To Abhijit; No Elimination Takes Place This Week

Bigg Boss 15 December 4 Highlights: Salman Khan Upset With Housemates, Blasts Karan Kundrra

Soon, the nomination task begins and we see Shamita Shetty and Pratik fighting with each other. Devoleena is the sanchalak and she will be choosing one of them who will get safe for the week and the other one who will get nominated for eviction this week. Eventually, Devoleena decides to save Pratik and nominates Shamita. An irked Shamita calls her a biased sanchalak whilst adding that she does not like to play when Devoleena is the sanchalak.

This is followed by Abhijit chosing Pratik over Umar. Tejasswi also targets Pratik during the task whilst Ritesh saves Pratik and nominates Tejasswi after hearing their arguments. Ritesh, who was the sanchalak of this round, says that it was very difficult for him to make the decision.