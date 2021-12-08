Bigg Boss 15 December 7 Highlights: Ticket To Finale Task Begins, Rakhi Pulls Abhijit's Hair

The December 7 episode of Bigg Boss 15 begins with Pratik Sehajpal and Karan Kundrra debating on who needs immunity. Pratik says that Karan has been physical on the show and even Karan agrees. However, Rashami Desai decides to save Karan. As a result, Pratik opposes her decision and loses his cool. Devoleena Bhattacharjee also shows disappointment towards Rashami's decision and says this is not fair. Rakhi Sawant questions their friendship as Rashami always goes against Devo’s decisions.

In the next round, it's Rajiv Adatia vs Karan and Rakhi becomes Sanchalak. Rajiv says that he has brought entertainment factor to the show while Karan points out the fact that he has successfully made strong bonds in the house. Eventually, Rakhi decides to save Rajiv. Later, Rajiv blasts Nishant Bhat and accuses him of using relations for gameplay. He points out that the latter has ditched Karan, Shamita and Jay to get ahead in the game. Nishant on the other hand defends himself by saying that he has done his best for the show.

Meanwhile, Rakhi nominates Nishant and saves Rajiv again for having been a great entertainer. This is followed by Abhijit Bichukale asking Rakhi if her husband is hired. Rakhi initially takes it as a joke but the matter soon escalates into a big argument. An infuriated Rakhi is heard saying, "I have taken seven vows with him and he is not hired." Ritesh also intervenes in the matter but Abhijit points out that this is what host Salman Khan also said.

Rakhi ended up pulling Abhijit's hair and replied, 'No, Salman never said this ever that I have hired my husband." She then added, "Tu bhade ka tattu hai" (you are a hired pony). You have hired your wife." Later, Bigg Boss announced the ticket to finale task in the tenth week of the show. He reveals that the VIP contestants will get the chance to earn the coveted ticket while non-VIP's will have a crucial role to play in the game.