Bigg Boss 15 December 9 Highlights: Karan Apologises To Tejasswi; Rajiv Loses His Cool During Task

The December 9 episode of Bigg Boss 15 begins with Rashami Desai and Devoleena Bhattacharjee getting into an argument during the ongoing Ticket To Finale Task. Shamita Shetty tells Ritesh and Rakhi Sawant to eliminate Rashami while Ritesh says that Rajiv Adatia is on her side. Devoleena then threatens to disqualify every round. In the meantime, Karan Kundrra apologises to Tejasswi Prakash for what he did in the earlier round of the task.

Meanwhile, in a new round of Ticket To Finale Task, Rajiv and Pratik Sehajpal can be seen at loggerheads after Rajiv removes bran from Pratik's bag. Shamita and Tejasswi also clash with the latter accusing Shamita of always having problems against her. This happened after Prakash got her own bag exchanged it with another person in the task. Shamita and Pratik say that this is against the rules of the game.

This is followed by Nishant Bhat becoming the winner of next round and accepts Rakhi's offer of Rs 10 lakhs. She eliminates Rashami Desai from the game. Soon, Umar Riaz gets into a verbal spat with Pratik. He tells the latter, “Tu kisi kaam ka nahin hai” whilst adding that he had wasted 5 years of his life.

Nishant doesn’t like the fact that Umar keeps bringing up Pratik’s same old bathroom topic that took place at the beginning of the season. Bhat also asks Karan to tell his friend Umar to not accuse Pratik again on the same topics especially the infamous bathroom incident as it does not like nice. Later, Rajiv loses his cool during the task after Karan and Tejasswi ask him to leave as they suspect that he will tell everything to Shamita, Nishant, Pratik and others.