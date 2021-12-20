Bigg Boss 15: Devoleena's Mother Reacts To Kiss Controversy: It's Disgusting; I Have Never Liked Abhijit

Bigg Boss 15's Saturday's Weekend Ka Vaar episode was all about Devoleena Bhattacharjee-Abhijit Bichukale and Rakhi Sawant-Ritesh. Salman Khan slammed Abhijit for asking a kiss from Devoleena and even questioned Devo for not reacting to it immediately. Now, the Saath Nibhaana Saathiya's mother Anima has reacted to the kiss controversy.

She called it disgusting and said that she never liked Abhijit since the time he entered the show. She also reacted to her daughter and her friend Rashami Desai's major showdown.

Regarding the kiss controversy, Devoleena's mother was quoted by TOI as saying, "It's disgusting! I got very angry when I saw that. At first I felt he was treating her like his younger sister and hence said it once. But then he did it again and again, he kept asking for it! When Salman Khan and other contestants said that she should have reacted earlier, I understand that Devoleena thought he's just asking for a kiss in a funny way and hence she ignored it. But later she did react strongly. I have never liked Abhijit since the time he entered the show."

Devoleena's mother was also not happy with Rashami and her daughter's fight and called Rashami selfish. She added that she had warned her daughter to not maintain friendship with the Dil Se Dil Tak actress.

BB 15: Rajiv Adatia Disappointed As He Got Evicted & Not Abhijit; Says Karan Loves Teja & They'll Get Married

She said, "I feel Rashami is selfish. I had warned Devoleena in the last season too and told her that she shouldn't maintain a friendship with her. But she told me that they were very good friends at that time, so I let it be. But now I think she has realised why I had warned her then."

Bigg Boss 15: Salman Slams Ritesh; Lashes Out At Abhijit & Says 'Jab Mein Yahan Par Hun Dhang Se Baito'

Now that things are better inside the Bigg Boss house, she feels that they may patch up soon and become friends again!