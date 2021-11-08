Bigg Boss 15: Devoleena Talks About Vishal's Remarks On Her; Says She Left Show Because Of Injury

Recently, Devoleena Bhatacharjee entered the Bigg Boss 15 house along with a few other celebrities as a guest and expressed her views on contestants. She spoke to Vishal Kotian and pointed out how he had been playing with the emotions of his friends, which didn't go down well with him. He had said, "Main usse gyaan loonga joh mujhse gyaani ho, usse nahi jiska gyaan mere se neeche ho. Khud top 7 mein bhi thi kya?" During Weekend Ka Vaar, host Salman Khan said to Vishal that what he said about Devoleena was wrong.

Recently, Devoleena spoke about Vishal's remarks and said that she left Bigg Boss 13 because she was injured and not because of audience votes.

About Vishal's remark, Devoleena was quoted by TOI as saying, "To win the game you need to accept Bigg Boss as your own house. And when you do that, you will never ever behave badly with a guest, the way Vishal did. He always talks about culture and values and tries to portray himself as a man who has been through ups and downs. If that was true, he wouldn't have said such things about me."

The actress said that she has nothing personal against him. She added that she was invited by Bigg Boss and spoke what she felt right. She further added that she expressed her views, which some will agree and some might not.

The Saath Nibhaana Saathiya actress feels that herquestion to Vishal might have frustrated him because it was spoiling his game. She said that though it wasn't her intention, she added that she doesn't like the dirty game which he plays as he tries to use the emotions of other contestants, then claims that he has feelings for them and later he plays the victim card which she feels is not required at all.

Devoleena concluded by saying, "I would like to remind people that while doing a task I had got injured and the doctor advised me to choose health over the show. I did that for my wellbeing which is why I wasn't in the finale. I was not evicted on the basis of voting. In the last season, Nikki Tamboli also said the same thing and I have cleared it now for the last time."