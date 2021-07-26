Bigg Boss 15: Disha Parmar Reveals She Has Not Been Offered The Show

Fans are waiting with bated breath for Bigg Boss OTT to begin on VOOT Select from August 8. As the day of the show's commencing draws near, there have been several speculations about the contestants of this season. Out of all the rumoured names, TV actress, Disha Parmar's name has also been floating by. The actress has now finally broken her silence regarding the same.

Disha Parmar has revealed to Pinkvilla saying that she has not been offered Bigg Boss 15. The Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyara Pyara actress further added that even if she is approached by the makers for the show, she will not be comfortable with it. Disha went on to say that it is a show that she does not feel comfortable with and does not resonate with it.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11's Arjun Bijlani To Enter Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 15: Report

She further revealed that she has been offered Bigg Boss several times now but refused to do it as she thought that she is not right for the show and that she still feels the same. Disha Parmar added that she will refuse it again even if she gets approached for the show this time too. However, the Woh Apna Sa actress recently tied the knot on July 16 with singer Rahul Vaidya who had emerged as the first runner-up on Bigg Boss 14.

Rahul Vaidya And Disha Parmar Finally Enter Marital Bliss, Here Are Inside Pics And Videos

Not only this, but Rahul Vaidya had also proposed Disha Parmar on one of the episodes of the show that also happened to be on the actress' birthday. Disha had graced the show soon after that and had accepted the 'Yaad Teri' singer's proposal that made for an adorable sight. Their wedding had created a huge frenzy amongst their fans and the pictures and videos from the ceremony were quick to go viral on social media. Rahul's Bigg Boss 14 co-contestants like Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin, Rakhi Sawant, Arshi Khan, Sonali Phogat, Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia had also graced their wedding.

Meanwhile talking about Bigg Boss 15, many other names from the industry have been speculated to be contestants this season. Some of them are Neha Marda, Divya Agarwal, Arjun Bijlani and Amit Tandon. Director and producer Karan Johar will be hosting Bigg Boss OTT.