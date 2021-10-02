Bigg Boss 15: Divya Agarwal Hosts Curtain Raiser Of The Show; Aly, Pavitra, Rashami & Others Attend As Guests

The Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 15 is all set to premiere tonight on Colors TV. The makers have been building up excitement among viewers with some eye-catching promos as part of promotions for the controversial reality show. The 15th edition of Bigg Boss will see many celebrities getting into the house with a 'jungle theme'.

Ahead of the premiere episode, the makers had organised a curtain raiser of the show and it was hosted by Bigg Boss OTT winner Divya Agarwal. The special event had many former contestants such as Aly Goni, Pavitra Punia, Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Rashami Desai as special guests.

The curtain raiser also featured some special moments from the previous seasons of the show. It showed Rakhi Sawant flirting with Abhinav Shukla and their fun banter that took place on season 14. The audience also got to see Abhinav’s wife Rubina Dilaik’s reaction to Rakhi’s antics. The viewers even got to see some love-filled moments and emotional moments of Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin. The other major throwback moment shown was that of Pavitra Punia and Eijaz Khan’s romantic journey on the show.

Meanwhile, going by the buzz, the contestant will be divided into three tribes under the leadership of Rubina Dilaik, Gauahar Khan and Shweta Tripathi this year, as part of the 'Jungle Main Dangal.’ They will compete with each other to get a spot inside the main Bigg Boss 15 house. Earlier, the makers have revealed that Donal Bisht, Tejaswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Pratik Sehajpal and Asim Riaz's brother Umar Riaz will be entering the show as a contestant shared the promo video.