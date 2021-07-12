Bigg Boss 15: Divya Agarwal To Participate In Salman Khan’s Show?

As we all know, Bigg Boss 15 hosted by Salman Khan will be launched on OTT platform VOOT, six weeks before its television premiere. The upcoming season has been creating a solid buzz amongst the masses and we can't wait to see who all are going inside the madhouse. Ever since the show was announced, several names of the celebs have been doing the rounds on the internet.

Amidst all, a latest report published in Spotboye suggests that Divya Agarwal, who shot to fame with her appearance in Splitsvilla 10 and Ace Of Space Season 1, is expected to participate in Bigg Boss 15 as a contestant. A source informed the portal, "Divya enjoys a massive fan following on social media and looking at her popularity she has been approached to participate in the reality show. Divya has in fact been finalized and will enter the show at the beginning when it will be launched on VOOT."

This piece of information must have left Divya Agarwal fans excited. However, there is no official confirmation about the same. Talking about her journey, she is a trained dancer and model, who first appeared in Splitsvilla 10. Divya was dating Priyank Sharma, however, the couple broke up due to some unknown differences.

Divya Agarwal had appeared in Bigg Boss 11 as a guest of her ex-boyfriend Priyank Sharma and bashed him for being unfaithful in their relationship. Later, she appeared in Ace Of Space Season 1 and emerged as the winner of the same. Divya made her acting debut with Ekta Kapoor's erotic-horror series Ragini MMS: Returns with boyfriend Varun Sood in 2019.

Coming back to Bigg Boss 15, the Salman Khan show will be having celebrities as well as commoners as the contestants. The selection process is still going on and fans can't wait to know the date of its grand premiere. Stay tuned for more updates!