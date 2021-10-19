Bigg Boss 15: Divya Agarwal & Varun Sood Refuse To Feature In Afsana Khan’s Music Video

Bigg Boss 15 contestant Afsana Khan has been making headlines with her actions inside the house. The Punjabi singer had a lot of arguments and fights with several contestants like Shamita Shetty, Karan Kundrra, Vishal Kotian, Akasa Singh and others. During the fights, Afsana also took a dig at other contestants' personal lives.

For her actions, Salman Khan bashed her during the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes. Not only the host of Bigg Boss 15, but netizens also slammed Afsana Khan for her behaviour. Moreover, actress and Bigg Boss OTT winner Divya Agarwal recently reacted to her actions and decided not to be part of Afsana Khan's music video.

Divya Agarwal recently took to Twitter and mentioned that Varun and she were offered a music video by Afsana Khan, who is present in the Bigg Boss 15 as a contestant. But now, they have decided that they won't take up the project and it's not because of her attitude but their heart won't permit them to do so. She also wished her mental health. Divya further said that previously she used to like her songs but she doesn't like her songs anymore.

Looks like, Afsana Khan is losing her fan base and her actions are indeed affecting her work relations as well. Talking about the singer, Afsana has sung popular Punjabi songs like 'Titliaan', 'Balam Ka System', 'Tere Laare', 'Dhakka' and so on.

Coming back to Divya Agarwal, she will reportedly be seen hosting Love School season 4 with her boyfriend Varun Sood. The actress won Bigg Boss OTT by defeating Nishant Bhat, Shamita Shetty, Raqesh Bapat and Pratik Sehajpal. She has not yet signed any new project.