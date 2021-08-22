Bigg Boss 15 First Promo: Salman Khan Interacts With The Evergreen Actress Rekha’s Tree Avatar; Watch Video

The highly anticipated 15th season of Bigg Boss is all set to commence very soon. The makers of the controversial reality show have now dropped the first promo of Bigg Boss 15 featuring host Salman Khan. The actor is accompanied by Bollywood's evergreen diva Rekha - in a tree avatar.

In the teaser, Salman is seen wandering around in the woods when he meets a tree that can sing and starts having a conversation with it. Rekha in her mesmerising voice asks, 'Salman pehchana?' and the actor introduces her as 'Vishwasuntree'.

The aforementioned promo was shared on Colors TV’s official media accounts with the following caption: “Yeh kya ho raha hai? #BiggBoss15 coming soon! #BB15 #BiggBoss @BeingSalmanKhan" Check out the promo below:

Meanwhile, Rekha recently opened up about her association with Bigg Boss 15. The actress shared her excitement about giving her voiceover to the promo and said, "Bigg Boss is a very 'naayab' show, which has all drama, action, fun and thrill and what's more, you get a crash course of life itself. And if one is patient and resilient, one will evolve to be one's best self! What could be better poetic justice than that."

Speaking about working with Salman. Rekha added, "It is going to be an exciting new experience, as I am doing a voice over for a 'speaking tree' whom Salman has fondly named 'Vishwasuntree', a vibrant tree full of wisdom, hope and faith!" She further stated, "It is always gratifying to work with Salman and I feel blessed to share these unique moments with him... He is as always a pure pleasure!"