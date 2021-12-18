Bigg Boss 15: Gauahar Khan Heaps Praise On Rajiv Adatia; Says ‘He Is Very Entertaining And He Has A Voice’

Bigg Boss 15 has become more interesting to watch after the entry of wild card contestants. The first wildcard of the show, Rajiv Adatia impressed everyone with his appearance in the house. He is considered as one of the strongest contestants of the show and is a full entertainment package. Interestingly, Bigg Boss 7 winner and actress Gauahar Khan is loving his game.

In conversation with ETimes TV, Gauahar Khan praised Rajiv Adatia and called him 'adorable'. The diva said, "The first three weeks when I saw him in the game he has done fabulously well and for a person who is not from the industry and he has stood for himself. People know him as a person and he is very entertaining and he has a voice and he is not letting anyone bully him. I am loving every side of him, he is emotional, he is funny and entertaining. He was loud when he had to be, he was meek whenever he had to be so overall he has been a great contestant on the show. However, I haven't been able to watch since the last 3 weeks but whatever I have seen of him, I think he is adorable."

Let us tell you, Rajiv Adatia shares a strong sibling bond with Shamita Shetty. He is her rakhi brother and has protective vibes towards her. Moreover, Rajiv also shares good relations with Karan Kundrra, Umar Riaz, Nishant Bhat and others in the Bigg Boss 15 house.

For the unversed, he is a producer and owns a big event management company in London. In one of the weekend episodes, Bigg Boss 15 host Salman Khan also called him a true entertainer of the house. After all, Rajiv Adatia knows where to raise his voice and where to entertain the audience.