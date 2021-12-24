Bigg Boss 15 Grand Finale: Here's When The Salman Khan Show’s Last Episode Will Be Aired

Bigg Boss 15 is one of the most-talked about shows on television this year. However, this season has been a big flop as it hasn't garnered the required TRP. The makers have been trying their best to improve the ratings by bringing the old contestants and introducing new tasks, but to no avail. Hence, there is no chance for the extension!

As per the reports doing the rounds, the Salman Khan's controversial reality show will air its last episode on January 16, 2022.

Currently, Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Pratik Sehajpal, Umar Riaz, Shamita Shetty, Nishant Bhatt, Rakhi Sawant, Rashami Desai, Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Abhijit Bichukale are present in the house and Ticket To Finale task is going on.

Since Tejasswi and Karan have strong supporters, they might reach the finale. According to reports, the other contestants, who are expected to reach finale are Pratik and Umar.

Like every season, this season too has been in the news for several reasons. One of the reasons that the show has been hitting the headlines is for Tejasswi and Karan's love story. The other reasons are- Rakhi's husband Ritesh's entry, Abhijit demanding a kiss from Devoleena, Umar and Rashami's love story and for most of the tasks getting cancelled.

Many of them even feel that the makers are focussing more on Karan and Tejasswi love story to garner TRPs. Also, a few viewers feel that the couple is faking their love story to grab attention.