Bigg Boss 15 Grand Premiere: Date, Time, Where To Watch & Streaming Details Of The Salman Khan Show

The highly anticipated season 15 of Bigg Boss is all set to commence its journey on the small screen very soon. So far, the makers have unveiled the show's newly launched logo and promos featuring host Salman Khan and actress Rekha as a speaking tree, which have been gaining a lot of traction on social media. Recently, the showrunners held a press meet to share a lot of details about the show and here's what you need to know its premiere!

Bigg Boss 15 Grand Premiere Date And Time

Bigg Boss 15 will begin with a grand premiere which will air on October 2 (Saturday) at 9.30 pm. Viewers can see the grand premiere of the show on the Colors TV channel. Apart from that, netizens can also stream the ceremony on the VOOT app.

When & Where To Watch Bigg Boss 15?

The audience can watch the show on Colors TV from Monday to Friday at 10.30 pm and Saturday-Sunday (weekend episodes) at 9.30 pm. Like every season, Salman Khan will feature on Weekend Ka Vaar and will be seen interacting with the contestants. The episodes of the show will also be made available on the Voot app.

Bigg Boss 15 Contestants

During the finale of Karan Johar’s Bigg Boss OTT, it was revealed that Pratik Sehajpal had become the first contestant who would enter Bigg Boss 15. The makers have now also revealed that Donal Bisht, Umar Riaz, Shamita Shetty and Nishant Bhat will be a part of the show. The other names are yet to be revealed.

Theme Of The Show

Going by the promos and details shared by the makers, season 15 will have a jungle theme where contestants have to compete for resources. As part of 'Sankat In Jungle', there will be different 'tribes’ and the makers will reportedly introduce Tribe Leaders who act as captains and the contestants will be divided in their respective teams. Shweta Tiwari, Rubina Dilaik and Gauahar Khan will be entering Bigg Boss 15 house as Tribe Leaders, which will be on the lines of Bigg Boss 14's Toofani Seniors.