Bigg Boss 15 Grand Premiere October 3 Highlights: Ranveer Singh Joins Salman Khan On Stage

The highly anticipated 15th season of Bigg Boss premiered yesterday (October 2). The controversial reality show has a jungle theme this year and the theme has piqued the interest of fans. Host Salman Khan introduced the 13 contestants of this season in yesterday’s episode and the premiere episode will continue its telecast today. Ranveer Singh and Mouni Roy will grace the show as special guests.

Here are the Live Updates of the Bigg Boss 15 Premiere Episode!

# Host Salman Khan starts the show by welcoming three Bigg Boss OTT contestants Shamita Shetty, Nishant Bhat and Pratik Sehajpal on the stage. The actor is seen pulling Shamita's leg for her romance with Raqesh Bapat. He even razzed the trio by apologizing to the audience and said, 'Sorry for Bigg Boss OTT, we will make it up here.' Shamita, Nishant and Pratik will be entering the BB 15 house as contestants.

# Meanwhile, Nishant confesses that he is nervous to share the stage with Salman Khan. Pratik, on the other hand, says he was meant to be on Bigg Boss 15 and has come with the aim to win the show.

# Soon, Nishant and Shamita get into an argument after the former calls the actress 'biased.’ Salman also gets a little irritated with Pratik as he continued to interrupt him and did not let him complete his question. However, Pratik quickly apologised to the host for his behaviour.

# Later, Salman Khan welcomes Ranveer Singh on stage. Khan shares a story from his film Sooryavanshi and reveals that he got scratched by a real panther. This is followed by Ranveer playing 'The Big Picture' quiz with the Dabangg star. It must be noted that Ranveer graced the BB stage to promote his quiz show.

# Meanwhile, contestants Donal Bisht and Ieshaan Sehgal are put in a tough spot by Bigg Boss. He asks the duo to voluntarily nominate one of them for the upcoming week’s eviction. Ieshaan decides to nominate himself and saves Donal as she supported him on stage against Umar Riaz.

# This is followed by BB asking all the contestants to gather in the garden area to welcome them in the Bigg Boss 15 house. He informs the housemates that they will have to live in the jungle area for the next 105 days whilst wishing them all the best for their journey.

# Soon, Donal and Umar get into an argument over the decision that she took on the stage. Umar calls Donal unfair and we see the conversation go out of hand as Ieshaan and Umar also get into a tiff.

# The next morning, housemates wake up to 'chahe koi mujhe jungli kahe' song. Jay Bhanushali and Vishal Kotian are seen strategizing to form a group in the house.

# Singer Afsana Khan reveals that she will get married on the show, in the month of November. In the meantime, Umar teases Miesha Iyer with Pratik Sehajpal's name. Later, Afsana gets upset as housemates as they complain about the food she cooked for the house.

# The premiere episode ends on a high note with actress Mouni Roy giving a sizzling performance on 'Raat ka Nasha' song.