Bigg Boss 15 Grand Premiere Live Updates: Jay Bhanushali Is The First Contestant To Enter The House

Bigg Boss 15, the highly anticipated show hosted by Salman Khan is airing its premiere episode today (October 2, 2021) at 9.30 pm on Colors TV. The much-awaited 15th season of Bigg Boss is expected to bring some exciting surprises for the viewers. Salman Khan, with his ever-fabulous hosting, will be introducing all-new celebrity contestants who will make their grand entries into the much-talked-about jungle-themed house.

Here are the Live Updates of the Bigg Boss 15 Premiere Episode!

# Salman Khan commences the show by making his grand entry whilst dancing to his songs, 'Jungle Hai Aadhi Raat Hai' and 'Swag Se Karenge Ke Sabka Swagat.'

# Jay Bhanushali becomes the first contestant to enter the Bigg Boss 15 house. The actor is joined by Salman inside the house.

# Salman welcomes the audience to the season and we get to the 16 contestants of BB 15 give a sizzling dance performance on a medley of songs. However, their faces are not fully revealed to the audience.

# This is followed by Salman welcomes special guest Big G, who will be introducing the remaining contestants of the show.

# Vishal Kotian becomes the second contestant of Bigg Boss Season 15.

