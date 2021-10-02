    For Quick Alerts
      Bigg Boss 15 Grand Premiere Live Updates: Jay Bhanushali Is The First Contestant To Enter The House

      By
      |

      Bigg Boss 15, the highly anticipated show hosted by Salman Khan is airing its premiere episode today (October 2, 2021) at 9.30 pm on Colors TV. The much-awaited 15th season of Bigg Boss is expected to bring some exciting surprises for the viewers. Salman Khan, with his ever-fabulous hosting, will be introducing all-new celebrity contestants who will make their grand entries into the much-talked-about jungle-themed house.

      Bigg Boss 15

      Here are the Live Updates of the Bigg Boss 15 Premiere Episode!

      # Salman Khan commences the show by making his grand entry whilst dancing to his songs, 'Jungle Hai Aadhi Raat Hai' and 'Swag Se Karenge Ke Sabka Swagat.'

      # Jay Bhanushali becomes the first contestant to enter the Bigg Boss 15 house. The actor is joined by Salman inside the house.

      Bigg Boss

      # Salman welcomes the audience to the season and we get to the 16 contestants of BB 15 give a sizzling dance performance on a medley of songs. However, their faces are not fully revealed to the audience.

      # This is followed by Salman welcomes special guest Big G, who will be introducing the remaining contestants of the show.

      # Vishal Kotian becomes the second contestant of Bigg Boss Season 15.

      X