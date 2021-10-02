Bigg Boss 15: Here Is Pratik Sehejpal, Shamita Shetty & Tejasswi Prakash's Activities Before Entering The Show

Bigg Boss 15 is all set to premiere today (October 2) with fans waiting with bated breath for the host and superstar Salman Khan to introduce this season's contestants. This season has already created an immense buzz with a promising list of contestants. Not only this but celebs like Pratik Sehejpal, Shamita Shetty and Tejasswi Prakash who are all set to enter the show indulged in some fun social media posts that made their fans super excited to cheer for them on the show.

Talking about Pratik Sehejpal, the actor-model had become the first confirmed contestant to enter the Bigg Boss 15 house straight from Bigg Boss OTT. He shared a heartfelt video on his social media handle wherein he is asking for love and support from all his fans before he enters the house. Furthermore, he tells his fans 'Phaad Dena Aap Sab' and then goes on to add 'Main Andar Phaadunga.' Fans are excited to see whether he will be bringing the same fiery energy on the show that he brought to Bigg Boss OTT. Take a look at his video.

Swaragini actress Tejasswi Prakash who will also be a contestant on the show shared a video on her social media account on her dancing on the song 'Dhadak Dhadak' from the movie Bunty Aur Babli. The actress can be seen taking her suitcase on toe and fleeing away somewhere by the end of the video. She captioned it stating, "Guess where am I off to??" to which her many fans flooded the comment section by welcoming her to Bigg Boss 15. Take a look at the actress' post.

Shamita Shetty who is another entrant on Bigg Boss 15 from Bigg Boss OTT engaged in a delightful video call with her co-contestants and close friends from the show Neha Bhasin and Raqesh Bapat. Shamita was another promising contestant on Bigg Boss OTT and is rumoured to be dating her co-contestant Raqesh from the show. The screenshot of the same was shared by one of the fans on Twitter.

Apart from this celebs like Karan Kkundra, Simba Nagpal, Donal Bisht, Umar Riaz, Nishant Bhatt, Meisha Shroff and others will be seen as contestants on the show. The makers have also started teasing the fans with some exciting promos from the premiere episode. Salman Khan will be grooving to his songs 'Jungle Hai Aadhi' and 'Swag Se Swagat'.