Bigg Boss 15 Host Salman Khan Says His Relationship With Bigg Boss Is The Only One That Lasted So Long

Bigg Boss 15 is all set to start on October 2, 2021, on Colors TV. Hosted by Salman Khan, the show will have a 'Jungle Mein Dangal' theme this year. Ahead of the grand premiere of Bigg Boss 15, the makers held a press conference in Pench National Camp, Madhya Pradesh. Interestingly, Salman Khan joined the interaction with the media virtually from Austria, where he shooting for Tiger 3, also starring Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi.

Salman Khan entertained everyone with his candid answers. While speaking about his association with Bigg Boss 15, the superstar said that this is the only relationship that has lasted for so long. Let us tell you, Salmah Khan is unmarried and has been hosting Bigg Boss since its fourth season.

The Bigg Boss 15 host Salman Khan said, "My relationship with Bigg Boss is perhaps my only relationship that has lasted this long. Bigg Boss has brought certain permanency in my life. Though sometimes for those four months we don't see eye to eye but when we are parting ways (after a season's end) we are desperate to reunite."

Moreover, the actor also shared the similarities between him and Bigg Boss. Salman Khan said, "We both are unmarried. We both can think of ourselves as boss without any interference. Bigg Boss chahte hain and main bhi chahta hoon. But mujhe jo chahiye woh nahin milta. I wish Colors gives me a hike soon."

In the press conference, hosts of the event, Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Arti Singh revealed some contestants' names. Surprisingly, Bigg Boss OTT finalists Shamita Shetty and Nishant Bhat are entering the Bigg Boss 15 house. Bigg Boss 13 finalist Asim Riaz's brother Umar Riaz and actress Donal Bisht are also entering the madhouse. Pratik Sehajpal is already the first confirmed contestant of the show. In the conference, Salman also revealed that Bigg Boss 15 will be aired for five months.

Looks like, the makers will not be leaving any stone unturned to make this season more successful than the previous ones. Stay tuned for more Bigg Boss 15 updates!