Bigg Boss 15: Ieshaan Sehgaal & Miesha Iyer Lock Lips Inside The House; Netizens React (VIDEO)

Bigg Boss 15 contestants Ieshaan Sehgaal and Miesha Iyer have been setting the internet on fire with their closeness inside the house. In the latest episode, Ieshaan and Miesha were seen getting cosy and showering love at each other. The couple has already become a hot topic of discussion inside the Bigg Boss 15 house.

Amidst all, a short video from the live feed is going viral on social media, in which Ieshaan Sehgaal and Miesha Iyer have seen locking lips inside the Bigg Boss 15 house. Yes, you read that right! The lovebirds of BB 15 can be seen passionately making love in the house. Interestingly, Ieshaan can also be heard saying 'I Love You' to Miesha.

Let us tell you, the housemates have already started gossiping about Ieshaan and Miesha's closeness. In conversation with Akasa Singh, Simba Nagpal said, "Miesha is my friend. But I don't understand a few things. The reality show I was a part of thereafter meeting a few girls I started to believe that a few girls are a certain type. I started believing that girls are made like this. There were genuine girls also. They would always think about boys. They had no passion, focus in their life. I started to believe that girls' lives only revolve around boys. Miesha Iyer is from the same category, her life only revolves around boys."

Akasa also said, "I don't understand this. I genuinely hope both of them are genuine. Initially, I thought they are having fun together and it's fine, but Ieshaan is very sweet and smart." Well, not only housemates, but netizens too have started reacting to their so-called 'Love Story'. Let's have a look at the tweets-

@zaynspc "Meish and Ishaan kissed twice OMG #IeshaanSehgaal #Misha #BiggBoss15 #BB15 #PratikSehajpal #UmarRiaz #KaranKundrra #TejaswiPrakash." @TweetsByAkshat "Fake, irritating and unnecessary love story. #BiggBoss15 #BB15 #WeekendKaVaar #MieshaIyer #IeshaanSehgaal." @ItsRubiology "#IeshaanSehgaal: "Main Promise karta hun main kabhi tera dil nahi todonga , Par mera bhi mat todna, Mera boht tota howa hai". Their relationship is more faster than 5G.. #BB15 #KaranKundrra #UmarRiaz #Tejasswiprakash." @MithiMirchi10 "Ughhh!! #MeishaIyer and #IeshaanSehgaal ka showmance shuru. #ShamitaShetty: 7 din mein aise hota hai? Hota hai Shams, desperate logon ka hota hai. She & Raqa had a relationship in #BBOTT but PDA nahin kiya kabhi ghatiya excessive wala. #BB15 #biggBoss15." @Anna74267767 "Main jana chati hon asa kasa hota. Muja tu dho saal laga ye realise krna main k yes main frnd ko pasand krti hon. #MieshaIyer #IeshaanSehgaal."

