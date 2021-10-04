Bigg Boss 15: Jay Bhanushali Talks About Former WWE Champion John Cena's Vote Appeal For Asim Riaz

Bigg Boss 15 which premiered on October 2 has already been witnessing some interesting events with some fiesty contestants on the race this season. One of the contestants who has been making a lot of buzz this season is Bigg Boss 13 first runner-up Asim Riaz's brother Umar Riaz. With Umar on this season, it was inevitable that there would be some conversation about his younger brother's participation in Bigg Boss 13. In one of the latest clips that have been going viral on the show, co-contestant Jay Bhanushali tells the other housemates how former WWE Champion John Cena had sent a vote appeal for Asim.

Talking about the same, fans were left flabbergasted when John Cena took to his social media handle to send a vote appeal for Asim Riaz who was in the race for the trophy in Bigg Boss trophy. The wrestler had shared a morphed picture of Asim sitting on a chair alongside a table. The table had the words "#AsimRiazForTheWin. Change my mind" written on it. This had left the fans of the 'Built In Pain' singer overjoyed. Even though Asim had lost the trophy to the late Sidharth Shukla, this was truly a landmark moment for the rapper model.

Donal Bisht Chooses Righteousness Over Manipulation, Chooses Ieshaan Sehegal Over Umar Riaz

Talking about Bigg Boss 15, Jay Bhanushali who had followed Bigg Boss 13 closely can be seen telling all the other housemates how they all will hope for random people to vote appeal for them but for Asim, John Cena himself went on to vote appeal. Umar Riaz can be seen agreeing to Jay's words about his brother receiving this strong gesture from Cena. This leaves the other contestants surprised and especially Tejasswi Prakash is left dumbfounded. The Karnsangini actress further says that she loves John Cena. Take a look at the video.

Bigg Boss 15 Day 1 Synopsis: Dangal Begins Early; Afsana-Vidhi & Jay-Pratik Get Into Fights

Talking about Umar Riaz, the doctor model has been garnering a lot of eyeballs on the show. Asim Riaz had come on the premiere day to wish him luck for the show and see him off. Umar was already seen at loggerheads with former Bigg Boss OTT contestant Pratik Sehejpal and was also seen getting into a spat with Ieshaan Sehgaal