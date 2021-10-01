Bigg Boss 15: Jay Bhanushali To Participate In Salman Khan's Show; Watch New Promo Of Desi Boys!

Bigg Boss 15 has been creating a huge buzz since a long time. There have been reports of several popular celebrities participating in the show. While a few have confirmed the same, some of them have kept it a secret. We had even revealed the list of confirmed contestants. Just when we thought that the list is complete, here comes a surprise!

Jay Bhanushali, who has done several television shows and even hosted a few of them, is the latest contestant to participate in Salman Khan's show!

A source associated with the controversial reality show was quoted by TOI as saying, "We were looking for a couple of popular TV actors and the deal with Jay materialised just a day before the contestants had to go inside the house."

Well, the makers just released a promo, which features Jay and other confirmed contestants. Colors tV captioned the promo as, "Hotness Alert⚠️Desi boys ki yeh toli aa rahi hai aapke hosh udaane! How excited are you?🤩 Dekhiye #BiggBoss15, 2nd Oct se, Sat-Sun 9:30 baje aur Mon-Fri 10:30 baje sirf #Colors par."

The promo features Desi Boys - Jay, Karan Kundrra, Simba Nagpal and other hot boys who will be seen in Salman's show.

Jay had participated in a few reality shows like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 2, Nach Baliye 5 and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7. He had also appeared as a guest on Bigg Boss 12 and 13.

The makers had released a few promos, which gave us the glimpses of a few confirmed contestants like Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Simba Nagpal, Akasa, Afsana Khan, Donal Bisht and Umar Riaz. Recently, the makers also released a promo in which Salman was seen grooving to the tunes of his song 'Jungle Hai Aadhi Raat Hai'.

This time, the theme is jungle and contestants will be divided into three tribes under the leadership of Rubina Dilaik, Gauahar Khan and Shweta Tripathi. The contestants will have to compete with each other and win their place in the main Bigg Boss 15 house.

It is being said that the contestants will enter the house soon to shoot for their performances and shoot their interaction with Salman Khan for the grand premiere.