Bigg Boss 15: 'Jungle Main Hoga Dangal' As 'Apsara' Mouni Roy Kick Starts Colors TV’s Reality Show

The wait is finally over for the biggest reality show on Indian Television. COLORS’ Bigg Boss is back with its dashing show host Salman Khan and bring plenty of excitement, drama and entertainment. Over the last few weeks, the jungle theme has gotten the audience intrigued and ready to enjoy this season.

Amid the grim 'dangal' in the jungle, an 'apsara' will be descending from heaven to soothe and captivate everyone! Mouni Roy aka 'Naagin’ is ready to enthral everyone in her gorgeous 'Apsara' avatar during the 'Bigg Boss' Grand Premiere! In an aesthetically beautiful white dress, she will be performing on the hit number 'Raat Ka Nasha Abhi'. Besides her sensational performance, she will also be engaging contestants to play a fun game called 'First Impressions'. In this game, the contestants will have to name three of their counterparts who are their least favourite.

Seems like Mouni Roy will spark some fires in the jungle between the contestants even before they enter the house, interesting!

