Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra Chokeslams Pratik Sehajpal, Netizens Demand His Eviction; Read Tweets
The drama inside the Bigg Boss 15 house is getting intense day by day. In the latest episode, Karan Kundrra got violent during the task and pinned down Pratik Sehajpal. Moreover, Kundrra also chokeslammed Pratik when he was trying to snatch away the blue paper sheet during the task.
Well, Karan Kundrra's aggressive behaviour left everyone shocked. Tejasswi Prakash supported him, however, Jay Bhanushali expressed his disappointment over the same. Pratik Sehajpal got angry with Karan Kundrra's behaviour and he started screaming in the house. Not only housemates, but netizens too got angry with Kundrra and demanded his eviction from the Bigg Boss 15. See tweets-
@GautamGang
"Karan Kundra pinned #PratikSehajpal and then slammed him on the floor. But no one will question him. If Pratik would have done it then everyone would have jumped at him including our host. Why so much favourism for Karan Kundra?? #BB15."
@ChanXundji
"People reacting OH MY GAWD he's giving Galis..BUT keep moun vrath when people are beating around others, pinning down, jumping thrashing?!🥴 The so called #BiggBoss reviewers on twitter why are they mum when #KaranKundra is doing violence?!."
@Yeagerist007
"One was thrown out just for pushing & the other one was not even scolded for doing an act of extreme physical violence. How is this fair if the very basic rule of bb is not to get physical? Don't be biased! EVICT KARAN KUNDRRA @ColorsTV @BiggBoss #PratikSehajpal #BiggBoss15."
@BiggBoss_Tak
"WTF Karan Kundrra did with Pratik???? Are you serious? Some may even celebrate/appreciate it or call it karma/own medicine but this not look cool anymore. To pinned him down like that what if he had suffered any injury to head? This is not allowed & against the rule of @BiggBoss."
Not only fans, but Bigg Boss 13 contestant Devoleena Bhattacharjee also lashed out Karan Kundrra for his actions against Pratik Sehajpal. She tweeted, "Seriously yaa..Whats wrong with them god knows. @BiggBoss is waiting phirse koi health issues se evict hojaye yaa hardi pasli toot jaaye. Saw a clip of #kundra & #Pratik is soo bad. Kya hogaya hai #kk ko." Notably, the actress attached a WWE's clip, in which a wrestler can be seen pinning down another wrestler.
Seriously yaa..Whats wrong with them god knows. @BiggBoss is waiting phirse koi health issues se evict hojaye yaa hardi pasli toot jaaye. 🥺🤯Saw a clip of #kundra & #Pratik is soo bad. Kya hogaya hai #kk ko. 🤷🏻♀️🤷🏻♀️ https://t.co/ArrflkgH8f— Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@Devoleena_23) October 20, 2021
Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra Says He Never Did Any Work At Home But Is Now Cleaning Toilets In The BB House
Kamya Panjabi Loves Karan Kundrra In Bigg Boss 15; Has THIS To Say About Afsana Khan And Others
Looks like, Salman Khan will definitely bash Karan Kundrra for his action in the Weekend Ka Vaar. Stay tuned for more Bigg Boss 15 updates!
(Social media posts are unedited)