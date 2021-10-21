Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra Chokeslams Pratik Sehajpal, Netizens Demand His Eviction; Read Tweets

@GautamGang

"Karan Kundra pinned #PratikSehajpal and then slammed him on the floor. But no one will question him. If Pratik would have done it then everyone would have jumped at him including our host. Why so much favourism for Karan Kundra?? #BB15."

@ChanXundji

"People reacting OH MY GAWD he's giving Galis..BUT keep moun vrath when people are beating around others, pinning down, jumping thrashing?!🥴 The so called #BiggBoss reviewers on twitter why are they mum when #KaranKundra is doing violence?!."

@Yeagerist007

"One was thrown out just for pushing & the other one was not even scolded for doing an act of extreme physical violence. How is this fair if the very basic rule of bb is not to get physical? Don't be biased! EVICT KARAN KUNDRRA @ColorsTV @BiggBoss #PratikSehajpal #BiggBoss15."

@BiggBoss_Tak

"WTF Karan Kundrra did with Pratik???? Are you serious? Some may even celebrate/appreciate it or call it karma/own medicine but this not look cool anymore. To pinned him down like that what if he had suffered any injury to head? This is not allowed & against the rule of @BiggBoss."