Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra Gifts Pendant To Tejasswi Prakash

The house of Bigg Boss has always been about connections and equations with one another. Over the years, we have seen a lot of couples coming out of the Bigg Boss house such as Yuvika-Prince, Paras-Mahira, Pavitra- Eijaz amongst others. In the Bigg Boss 15 house, three couples caught attention from the audiences - Karan Kundrra - Tejaswwi Prakash, Ieshaan Sehgaal - Miesha Iyer, and Shamita Shetty - Raqesh Bapat. However, a sweet gesture by Karan Kundrra for her crush will melt everyone's heart.

Karan gifted an eye-shaped pendant to Tejasswi, she loves it and says, 'This is so cute.' Tejasswi Prakash asks Karan Kundrra to tie it around her neck as that will enhance the beauty of this gift. They hold each other and dance while Afsana Khan's voice is heard from the background saying, "Bigg Boss, Teju ko pyaar ho gaya hai."

Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty also go on a romantic date inside the house, and he reminds her that this is their second date.

