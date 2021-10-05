Bigg Boss 15's Karan Kundrra Has No Problem With His Ex Anusha Entering House; Reveals His Relationship Status

Karan Kundrra, who was recently seen in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, surprised fans by entering Bigg Boss 15 house. Also, his personal life and break-up with Anusha Dandekar had grabbed eyeballs, which seemed like he is a perfect contestant to participate in Bigg Boss 15. A few days before entering the Bigg Boss 15 house, the actor spoke to TOI about his decision to do Bigg Boss and also revealed his relationship status. He also revealed what he would do if his ex entered the controversial reality show.

Regarding his Bigg Boss entry, he said that he has been approached for the show for the past eight seasons, but didn't get a chance as he was busy with other commitments or travelling. He also thought that he was not made for such shows. However, when he met the makers this time, they gave him a new outlook and things fell into place, and hence, decided to do the show.

Anusha had hinted at Karan cheating while announcing their split in one of her posts. When Karan was asked about the same, he said that it is two year old thing, but now his life is an open book, be it his relationships or work. He added that there is nothing to hide. He also added that if people ask him the same old thing repeatedly, he will give the same answer. He said that whatever he had to say is out there!

When asked what if Anusha entered the house, the Kitani Mohabbat Hai actor said, "I have no problem with it. In fact, hum saath mein rahe hain. I know her very well."

The actor clarified that he is single and is in a better space today. He also added that he isn't really looking forward to mingling. He said, "I have done enough shows to realise that it is a situation, which prompts you to take an emotional decision. I don't want to make a decision like that. I would myself advise people to take decisions wisely because kal ye show khatam hoga tumhare paas tumhare phones wapas aayenge tumhari baahar ki duniya wapas aa jaayegi, abhi kya hai tumhari duniya ye paanch log hain your mind is playing games. So, if I see a mature person and if there is a connection, which might happen by virtue of spending quality time with housemates, agar mujhe doubt hua ya trust issue hua ki everything will change eventually as soon as the person will get her phone, then I doubt anything will happen. Even if something happens, it will depend on how mature the other person is."