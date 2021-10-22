Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra Is In Relationship With His Former Co-Star? Are His Feelings For Tejasswi Fake?

Bigg Boss 15 contestants have been in the news not just for their fights and controversies in the house, but also because of their bond with their co-contestants. Karan Kundrra, who has been winning hearts with his clever game in the house, has been hitting the headlines for his bond with his co-contestant Tejasswi Prakash. Recently, the duo had expressed their fondness towards each other. Fans can't get enough of the two and are rooting for the couple. They have also nicknamed the couple as TejRan.

However, as per Zee5 News report, Karan is apparently in a relationship with his Dil Hi Toh Hai co-star Yogita Bihani. As per the report, both Karan and Yogita have been cordial after they met on the sets of Dil Hi Toh Hai, but Karan fell in love while shooting for a digital show.

However, Karan, who has always been vocal about his relationships, has not opened up about his relationship with Yogita.

Meanwhile, Yogita had also wished Karan when the latter went into the Bigg Boss 15 house. She shared a picture with the actor and captioned it as, "Fav person in my fav show! 😈 Go get that trophy you rockstar 🏆 #HarMaidanFateh #KaranKundrrainBB15."

Earlier, during Ganesh Chaturti, she had shared a picture with the actor and captioned it as, "A week full of faith, gratitude & love! Thankyou Gannu Bappa for blessing us 💛."

Yogita had also been sharing a few pictures with her Dil Hi Toh Hai co-star that indicates that something is cooking behind them. If yes, are his feelings for Teja fake? Or are Karan and Yogita just 'good friends'? Well, only the actors can clarify the same.