Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra Says He Never Did Any Work At Home But Is Now Cleaning Toilets In The BB House

Bigg Boss as a reality show has taught many things to the contestants who were a part of the show in the past. From realizing how fortunate people are to get things with ease to understand the importance of relationships with loved ones. This Bigg Boss 15 is no different and has witnessed contestants getting emotional, coming out of their comfort zone and doing things that they have never done before.

Karan Kundra who is known for being a gang leader of MTV Roadies and the host of Love School 2 was seen having a candid conversation with Simba Nagpal, Ieshaan Sehgal and Umar Riaz. While the four of them spoke about what they have been doing in the Bigg Boss house and how their life inside and outside is poles apart. Karan Kundra mentioned how he has never done any household work in his own house, and while he is inside the Bigg Boss 15 house, he is cleaning toilets.

Kamya Panjabi Loves Karan Kundrra In Bigg Boss 15; Has THIS To Say About Afsana Khan And Others

There is no doubt that the Bigg Boss house has been a place wherein it doesn't matter which contestant is how big or small, their lifestyle, etc. the house treats everyone equally and teaches each contestant how it is to come out of their comfort zone when it comes to survival.

Bigg Boss 15 Contestants Of Week 2: Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra And Shamita Shetty In Top 3

Watch Bigg Boss 15 live 24x7 on @voot @vootselect for more such updates!