Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra & Tejasswi Prakash’s Relationship Ends? Twitterati Trend ‘EVIL EYES OFF TEJRAN’

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are the most loved couples of Bigg Boss 15. The duo has often seen expressing love for each other inside the house. Interestingly, Karan and Tejasswi were also seen getting cosy inside the house. However, looks like TejRan has parted ways during the task.

Yes, you read that right! According to the latest promo, Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are seen engaging in a heated argument during the 'Ticket To Finale' task. Let us tell you, housemates slam sanchalak of the task, Rakhi Sawant for cheating and giving unfair decisions. Notably, Shamita Shetty and Rakhi also got into a physical fight. That's when Tejasswi Prakash loses her cool and starts supporting Rakhi.

She also gets angry at Karan Kundrra for slamming Rakhi Sawant. Teja tells Karan that she never got any support from him in the game. Her comments leave Kundrra heartbroken. After seeing this fight, TejRan fans are worried about their relationship as they don't want to see them away from each other. Their fans started trending 'Evil Eyes Off TejRan' on Twitter to show their support. See tweets-

ItsKaranology "They have actually broken up, Teja isn't wearing the pendant, Right now I am crying, I can't sleep today, So let's do this trend, EVIL EYES OFF TEJRAN #TejRan." _Riddhi1609 "IMPORTANT ANNOUNCEMENT! You know how using #TejRan is like a ritual for us? Now we have to include this tagline of EVIL EYES OFF TEJRAN too.. Every tweet! It's soooooo clear that people are trying to break them.. These 3 days were torture! Till the finale - we have to use it!." VarshaASNS "I agree with u yesterday also he motivated KK and was telling teja u both are sensible so handle things sensible he is trying to make her understand he understood her smile was fake she was getting affected. EVIL EYES OFF TEJRAN. #TejRan" NMIXXSEOLYOON "Manifesting they're in a happy mood, only positive things happens today, and those loser will get teja's karma even harder! God pls protect them at all cost. EVIL EYES OFF TEJRAN #TejRan #TejasswiPrakash #KaranKundrra."

(Social Media Posts Are Unedited)