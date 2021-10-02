Bigg Boss 15: Kashmera Shah Is Excited To See Jay Bhanushali On The Show, Salman Khan To Drop Him In The House

The show Bigg Boss 15 is just an hour away from its star-studded premiere headlined by the host and superstar Salman Khan. While fans have already started rooting for their favourite contestants, it was earlier reported that actor-host Jay Bhanushali will also be participating in the show. Now Bigg Boss 1 contestant and actress Kashmera Shah shared a tweet on her social media handle expressing her excitement to see Jay on the show.

Not only this, but Kashmera Shah also shared a tweet by a Twitter user who had shared a picture of Jay Bhanushali posing with Salman Khan. The user had further stated that for the first time in the history of 15 seasons of Bigg Boss, Salman Khan will himself drop the Ek Paheli Leela actor inside the house and will also give a tour of the same. Sharing the same, Kashmera captioned the tweet stating, "Cannot wait to see #jaybhanushali inside the #bbhouse too excited." Take a look at her tweet.

A source close to Bigg Boss 15 was quoted by TOI a few days back to reveal, "We were looking for a couple of popular TV actors and the deal with Jay materialised just a day before the contestants had to go inside the house." The makers also teased fans with a 'Desi Boys' promo that had Jay dancing with the other handsome hunks of the show namely Simba Nagpal, Karan Kundrra and others. Talking about Jay Bhanushali, he has hosted other popular reality shows like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 2, Nach Baliye 5 and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7. He was also seen as a guest in previous seasons of the show like Bigg Boss 13 and 12.

Apart from this the makers also released an exciting promo that shows some contestants namely Umar Riaz, Afsana Khan and some others walking across a jungle-like path that holds many obstacles for them. Some of them are seen panicking as they try to cross the challenging path that will presumably lead to the main house. Apart from this, there will also be a performance by Mouni Roy in the premiere episode.