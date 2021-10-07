Bigg Boss 15: Kushal Tandon Lashes Out At Karan Kundrra; Calls Him ‘Janaani’ & Pratik Sehajpal A ‘Tiger’

Bigg Boss 15 contestants have started catching everyone's attention on social media, because of their mad behaviour inside the house. During a conversation with Nishant Bhat, Karan Kundrra age-shamed Shamita Shetty and called her 'aunty'. Moreover, the Love School 3 host Karan also targeted Pratik Sehajpal in the house.

Well, Karan Kundrra's comments over Shamita Shetty didn't go down well with her friend Neha Bhasin and mother Sunanda Shetty as both of them slammed him on social media. After them, actor and Bigg Boss 7 contestant Kushal Tandon recently came out in support of Shamita Shetty and Pratik Sehajpal. He took to Twitter and lashed out at Kundrra for his comments.

Kushal Tandon tweeted, "Abeeee karan Kundra , you are a jananniii , age shaming Shamita ? And how old are u bro ? 37, Pagleeeeeeeee get a life and get well soon , charging on Prateek like a dog pack. Actually u all are a dog pack except jay , and yes Prateek is a tiger, graceful tiger." (sic)

The actor deleted this tweet. However, it caught netizens' attention and went viral. Not only this, Kushal Tandon also corrected Kamya Panjabi for her tweet in which, she supported Karan Kundrra. He replied to her tweet, "Baby you are supporting a wrong gurl , not a real man , he cant digest that he was hosting a show in which a guy was is student and now his contender true as fu*k." (sic)

According to the latest development in Bigg Boss 15 house, Pratik Sehajpal and Jay Bhanushali engaged in a big fight, in which Pratik broke some properties of the house. Well, his actions didn't go down well with Bigg Boss, hence, they nominated all the junglewasis for the eviction. Vishal Kotian expressed his disappointment over the decision.