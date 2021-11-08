Bigg Boss 15: Love Birds Ieshaan And Miesha Bid Farewell To The Colors Show!

Another round of 'BIGG BOSS' eviction is here and this time, there isn't one, but two contestants whose fate has been sealed in this feisty contest. After a lot of speculations, the eviction ax has struck Ieshaan and Miesha, bringing their 'BIGG BOSS' journey to an end.

Both Ieshaan and Miesha have had some wonderful moments in this show. The two met and clicked instantly and within no time they started dating in the very first week of the show. While the two spent most of their time together, they managed to make some good friends on the show. Miesha was very close to Jay and shared a strong bond with him, while Ieshaan bonded well with Shamita, Tejasswi, and Rajiv. For, Tejasswi, Ieshaan was like a younger brother and she was very upset by his eviction. While this may not be pleasant news for 'Mieshaan' fans, both Ieshaan and Miesha have been through an interesting journey that left a lasting impact on their housemates as well as the audience.

Miesha opens up on her eviction saying, "With a really heavy heart, I bid goodbye to 'BIGG BOSS'. I have lived some of the most amazing moments of my life in this house and I can't believe it has come to an end so soon! But there is a lot to look forward to; I have made special friends on this journey. Especially I couldn't be more grateful to find my special one. My dream of winning the title is gone, but the friendships I have been blessed with will always remain!"

Ieshaan shares about his eviction, "This has been quite a journey. I can't express how disappointed I feel now that I can't go any further. But I'm taking away some important lessons that I've learned on my journey and beautiful memories with my friends. I also know now what it feels like to fall in love! Thank you 'BIGG BOSS', for everything that you've given!"

Keep watching 'BIGG BOSS', presented by TRESemmé, powered by Knorr and Dabur Dantrakshak Monday to Friday at 10.30 pm and Saturday-Sunday at 9.30 pm only on COLORS!