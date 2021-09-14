Bigg Boss 15: Mahika Sharma, Barkha Bisht, Tina Datta, Simba Nagpal, Manav Gohil To Enter Salman Khan's Show?

The highly anticipated Bigg Boss 15 is all set to premiere on the small screen very soon. The promos featuring host Salman Khan have been generating a lot of buzz on social media and fans have been eagerly looking forward to the show. Like every year, there has been a lot of speculation about the celebrities who will be entering the Bigg Boss 15 house.

According to the latest media reports, Mahika Sharma, who has been approached to be a part of previous seasons of Bigg Boss, is finally all set to enter this year. The actress, who has featured in shows such as Ramayana and FIR, had made headlines for her relationship with adult star Danny D.

An IBT Times report claims that another probable contestant who will enter Bigg Boss 15 is Barkha Bisht. The actress, who has appeared in numerous television shows, was recently in the news with regards to her personal life. It was reported that her marriage with actor Indraneil Sengupta was in trouble.

Meanwhile, as per ETimes TV, Uttaran fame Tina Datta and Manav Gohil have also been approached for Salman Khan's show. A source close to the development told the portal that if everything falls into place, Tina will be seen doing the show. The actress was the channel's face at one point in time and has had a long-standing relationship with them. On the other hand, Manav Gohil, who was last seen in Star Plus’ Shaadi Mubarak, has been approached as well but there is no official confirmation that they have agreed to do the show.

The other big name that is rumoured to be doing the show is that of Simba Nagpal, who is playing the lead role in Colors TV’s Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. The actor, who first rose to fame after his participation in the dating reality show Splitsvilla, may enter the controversial show now. Simba enjoys a great fan following and his Rubina Dilaik starrer drama is all set to go off air as well.