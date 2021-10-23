Bigg Boss 15: Mahika Sharma Supports Tejasswi; Says Vishal Asked Girls To Entertain In Bikinis During BCL

Actress Mahika Sharma has come out in support of Tejasswi Prakash. Mahika known for featuring in shows like FIR and Ramayana has slammed Vishal Kotian. In the latest turn in the Bigg Boss 15 house, Tejasswi was seen talking about Vishal to Karan Kundrra and Jay Bhanushali on separate occasions. The actress expressed her displeasure over Vishal's behaviour.

Tejasswi was seen saying that, "Vishal's humour is very dirty. The way he jokes, they can't be shown on TV. He will keep touching me, say Teju baby. I don't like it. Bahut gandi joke marta specially for girls. He tells me that I am trying to gain attention in front of camera. What does he do? I am very entertaining and I don't bi**h about anyone."



Now supporting Tejasswi, Mahika said, "Yes Vishal is very cheap. We don't see everything on screen but in past, during the BCL, he made a really distasteful sexist comment. Vishal said that since the girls did not play well in the tournament, maybe they should come in bikinis, so that people will have something to watch. And it was only Nalini Negi and Pooja Bisht who took a stand. Everything is on Internet."

Apart from Tejasswi, Jay also showed his disappointment on Vishal. "I know, his jokes are very demeaning. Some of his words are very distasteful," Jay added.