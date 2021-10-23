Bigg Boss 15: Mahika Sharma Supports Tejasswi; Says Vishal Asked Girls To Entertain In Bikinis During BCL
Actress Mahika Sharma has come out in support of Tejasswi Prakash. Mahika known for featuring in shows like FIR and Ramayana has slammed Vishal Kotian. In the latest turn in the Bigg Boss 15 house, Tejasswi was seen talking about Vishal to Karan Kundrra and Jay Bhanushali on separate occasions. The actress expressed her displeasure over Vishal's behaviour.
Tejasswi
was
seen
saying
that,
"Vishal's
humour
is
very
dirty.
The
way
he
jokes,
they
can't
be
shown
on
TV.
He
will
keep
touching
me,
say
Teju
baby.
I
don't
like
it.
Bahut
gandi
joke
marta
specially
for
girls.
He
tells
me
that
I
am
trying
to
gain
attention
in
front
of
camera.
What
does
he
do?
I
am
very
entertaining
and
I
don't
bi**h
about
anyone."
Now supporting Tejasswi, Mahika said, "Yes Vishal is very cheap. We don't see everything on screen but in past, during the BCL, he made a really distasteful sexist comment. Vishal said that since the girls did not play well in the tournament, maybe they should come in bikinis, so that people will have something to watch. And it was only Nalini Negi and Pooja Bisht who took a stand. Everything is on Internet."
Apart from Tejasswi, Jay also showed his disappointment on Vishal. "I know, his jokes are very demeaning. Some of his words are very distasteful," Jay added.