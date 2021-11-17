Bigg Boss 15: Miesha Iyer Gives Befitting Reply To Trolls For Criticising Her Love For Ieshaan Sehgaal

Bigg Boss 15 has been making headlines for various reasons. Ieshaan Sehgaal and Miesha Iyer, who had got eliminated from the show a few days ago, came close to each other in the house. Interestingly, their lovey-dovey moments indeed entertained fans. However, on the other hand, several netizens trolled the couple as they felt that they are faking their love just to survive in the game.

Now, they are out of the game and recently went to Goa to spend some quality time together. After chilling in Goa, Ieshaan Sehgaal and Miesha Iyer landed in Mumbai last night. Amidst all, the Splitsvilla 12 finalist Miesha Iyer recently took to her Instagram handle and gave a befitting reply to all the haters for calling her love for Ieshaan 'fake'.

In a note shared on her Instagram story, Miesha Iyer wrote, "To those who have so much to say. Yes, I have done reality shows before BB15. Yes, my name has been linked to people in the last but I've never confirmed anything because there was nothing more to it. It was just friendship and that's about it."

Moreover, the Bigg Boss 15 contestant also confirmed dating Ieshaan Sehgaal. Miesha further added, "Yes, I am dating Ieshaan and I said what I had to and what I felt on the show. And that still continues. This the first time, I'm dating someone from the same industry. So, please stop with the assumptions."

EXCLUSIVE! Bigg Boss 15's Lovebirds Ieshaan Sehgaal & Miesha Iyer Go To Goa For A Romantic Vacay; Read Deets

Interestingly, Ieshaan Sehgaal too reshared her story and wrote, "Please stop bothering her with all the stupid comments and assumptions. She's with me and she's mine. Go get a life."

Bigg Boss 15: Miesha Iyer Confirms Dating Ieshaan Sehgaal; Reacts To Salman Khan's Comment Over Their Bond

Looks like, Miesha Iyer and Ieshaan Sehgaal are in a very serious relationship. In one of the earlier interviews, Ieshaan had also revealed that his mother and sister are liking Miesha and they will soon be meeting each other.