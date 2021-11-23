Bigg Boss 15: Moose Jattana Says ‘People Say That Nishant Bhat Has Betrayed, Which Is Bullshit’

Nishant Bhat is making headlines with his smart game inside the Bigg Boss 15 house. Many people have also started calling him the 'game-changer' or 'mastermind' of this season. However, inside the house, he is being slammed by the VIP members for betraying them for Pratik Sehajpal despite being a part of them. For the unversed, he had taken Pratik in the VIP zone and removed Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash.

Amidst all the hatred towards Nishant Bhat, his good friend and Bigg Boss OTT contestant Moose Jattana has recently come out in support of him and praised Nishant for his strategies. In an interview with Spotboye, Moose Jattana said, "I Think Nishant's move in the game was a hard one but it was also very game-changing! Also, for the viewers, people couldn't have had predicted. People say that he has betrayed, which is bullshit. It should be taken in a good spirit, and he is playing a game inside the house! And on the other hand, Teja has been chanting 'Karan-Karan' so that's how she is going to go out of the house as well."

Interestingly, Moose Jattana aka Muskaan also stated that Nishant has the ability to entertain people, and his strategies are working in his favour. When asked about the relationship dynamics inside the house, Moose said, "I don't know whom he (Nishant ) should trust and whom not. Because I have been inside so you don't know whether this trust will pay off or bite me behind later. So that is something that I worry about. If I get a chance to tell him something then it will 'Play with your whole heart' which he lacks sometimes. If he wants to trust Pratik, then please go ahead. As far as his bond with Karan is considered then it isn't the same way it is with Pratik and that he has realised now himself."

Well, reports were stating that Moose Jattana might enter the Bigg Boss 15 house as a wild card contestant. However, she has not yet opened up about the same. In the upcoming episodes, Rashami Desai, Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Abhijeet Bichukale will be entering the house as wild card contestants.