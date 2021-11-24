Bigg Boss 15: Netizens Slam Makers For Using Coffin For Eviction; Calls It Pathetic Way Of Showing Elimination

Bigg Boss 15 has been hitting the headlines since its inception. The show's TRP has hit all-time low which has worried the makers. In order to increase the ratings, the makers are trying all sorts of things- from shocking elimination to surprise wild card entries. Recently, during the Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan had revealed that soon they will get to know top 5 and rest will exit the show. There was a press conference, wherein the journalists revealed the names of bottom six contestants, and they are: Umar Riaz, Simba Nagpal, Neha Bhasin, Vishal Kotian, Jay Bhanushali and Rajiv Adatia. As per source, six contestants will be evicted by next Weekend Ka Vaar, however, the final decision will be taken by the new entrants and as per audience votes.

Recently, the makers released a new promo, which hinted at shocking eviction. The theme of eviction shocked audiences. As per the promo, the evicted contestant will be taken out of the house in a coffin. This hasn't gone down well with many, who have slammed the makers of the show.

Bigg Boss twitter handle tweeted a promo and captioned it as, "Aaj #BB15 ke ghar mein chaayega elimination ka kala baadal. Kya gharwaale khud ke survival ke liye chadayenge rishton ka balidaan? (Today, someone from the Bigg Boss 15 house will get eliminated. Will the housemates save themselves by sacrificing their relationship that they have with their inmate?)." Fans slammed the makers by calling the way of eviction as 'pathetic' Take a look at a few tweets!

Affanbaji: cofin? disgusted creative team of bigg boss swooping all tym low.

Pooja Singh: Very wrong way to eliminate in coffin!!

LostVibes: Using coffin for elimination is pathetic! It shows how negative this show has gone creatively. its all so low and negative! how can they come up with this kinda concepts!

Brijesh Agarwal: Dis is very low thoughts no doubt bt i am sure Mr Salman should not be knowing about dis Or else dis would not had been happened.

UK7AA: BB that's YOUR ⚰, someday even YOU will go and YOUR SHOW AS well. There were many other ways to do so but this isn't a movie or serial that YOU did it this way. This clarifies all scripted which YOU always deny.

JuiDeoji: Jate waqt bhi usse sula k hi nikala... But this way is not done bigboss... Coffin mein hum mare huye insaan ko bhejte hai... This is not don... Niklana hi tha toh darwaja khol dete woh Chalke chala jata.

Aaj #BB15 ke ghar mein chaayega elemination ka kala baadal! Kya gharwaale khud ke survival ke liye chadayenge rishton ka balidaan? Jaanne ke liye do watch #BiggBoss15 tonight at 10:30 pm only on #Colors.

Catch it before TV only on @VootSelect. #BB15 @justvoot pic.twitter.com/OtVf8vucjA — Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) November 23, 2021

Sparkle: In tough times like these ... where there is death and disease everywhere in world from a couple of years . Having a theme like this is triggerring and pathetic. Is all creativity dead too after orginality. #BiggBoss15.

