Bigg Boss 15: Netizens Slams Makers For Not Paying Tribute To Sidharth Shukla; Says ‘Flop Hi Hoga Inka Show’

Bigg Boss 15 grand premiere was held on October 2 and the host Salman Khan introduced the contestants to the viewers. However, Sidharth Shukla's fans recalled the late actor and his entry. They believe that there will be no one like their 'Sher' Sidharth.

Many of them were also upset that the makers, who have been inviting Sidharth for every season, post his win and cashing in on his popularity, didn't even pay tribute to the late actor.

It has to be recalled that the makers had called Asim Riaz to the show, who was a part of Bigg Boss 13 which had Sidharth Shukla (Asim's brother Umar Riaz is participating in Bigg Boss 15). The Asim and Sidharth's bond and later their fights had hit the headlines. Fans are extremely disappointed that makers remembered to mention Sidharth, who was one of the reasons for Bigg Boss 13's success. They slammed the makers and said that the show will definitely be a flop! Take a look at a few tweets!

Cooldiva: I felt ki #SidharthaShukla deserved a huge tribute during the premier as #BBGOAT and also a section of the house devoted to his amazing legacy kyunki sher ek hi iss jungle ka aur hamesha rahega aur woh kitaab usika hai hamesha #BB15.

Vinayy: #BiggBoss ne #SidharthaShukla ko tribute nhi Diya flop hi hoga Inka show kyoki jungle ke Sher ko bhool gye, Now I hate this show. Miss you @sidharth_shukla.

Satyam Diwedi: Highly disappointed ...No tribute not a single word for the real king of this show #Bigboss15 ...I got tears in my eyes ...Really missing you #SidharthaShukla sir ...You set a bench mark for always ... #SidharthShuklaBBKing #SidharthShuklaTumkoBhulaNaPayenge.

Ammara Khan: #SidharthaShukla should have been given a proper tribute during BB15 Premier! The greatest winner of all time! But sadly It's all about biased trps.

Well, we totally understand the fans' sentiments. What do you think- did the makers do a mistake by not paying tribute to Sidharth Shukla? Hit the comment box to share your views.

