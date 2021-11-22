Bigg Boss 15: Netizens Trend 'Shame On Afsana Khan' After She Curses Shamita Shetty In Her Interview

It is not a hidden fact that Afsana Khan had an ugly spat with Shamita Shetty and Rajiv Adatia before being shown the doors from Bigg Boss 15. The singer had tried to hurt herself with a kitchen knife owing to a panic attack that further fuelled this decision by Bigg Boss. However, now a recent interview of Afsana has been surfacing on social media wherein she can be seen badmouthing Shamita and even goes on to curse her ill will in her life. This has not gone down well with many netizens who have started trending 'Shame On Afsana Khan' following the same.

The video has Afsana Khan speaking to the Youtube channel Fifafooz that she is cursing Shamita Shetty that she will never be able to lead a happy life as she was responsible for her exit from the show. The 'Titliyaan' singer furthermore badmouths and age shames the Zeher actress stating that Shamita has become an old woman who has never achieved any success in her life. The singer further can be seen saying that she wished she could have broken more of Shamita's fingers before coming out of the show. Afsana then says 'Shamita is not even equivalent to my shoe.' Fans soon started criticizing the singer for using such disturbing language against Shamita.

Bigg Boss 15 November 20 Highlights: Shamita Shetty Returns, Rashami, Devoleena, Abhijith Enter The Show

Bigg Boss 15: Shamita Shetty Returns! Salman Khan Reveals Top 5 To Be Selected In 24 Hours & Rest To Leave

A fan wrote, "The amount of courage I had to gather to look at this interview of this DISGUSTING WOMEN! Broken heart. Can someone tell me what has @ShamitaShetty done to hear this SHIT abt herself?.. LIKE WHAT? ABSOLUTELY NOONE deserves to hear Baddua and threats like these!#BB15 SHAME ON AFSANA KHAN." While another netizen wrote, "Failure will never overtake if my determination to succeed is strong enough @ShamitaShetty she never give up and determination is to succeed in life. It doesn't affect her by useless human words it going to return to them one day. remember #AfsanaKhan. SHAME ON AFSANA KHAN." Take a look at some of the tweets.

The amount of courage i had to gather to look at this interview of this DISGUSTING WOMEN!💔

Can someone tell me what has @ShamitaShetty done to hear this SHIT abt herself?..LIKE WHAT?

ABSOLUTELY NOONE deserves to hear baddua and threats like these!#BB15

SHAME ON AFSANA KHAN pic.twitter.com/mBvhZCxn8c — Shree Kumar🦋 (@queenshamita05) November 21, 2021

Failure will never overtake if my determination to succeed is strong enough.” @ShamitaShetty she never give up and determination is to succeed in life.

It doesn't effect her by useless humans words it going to return to them one day. remember #AfsanaKhan

SHAME ON AFSANA KHAN — Reena Siga (@ReenaSiga) November 21, 2021

How can a human curse another human and wish bad for her, call her a “BUDDHI” in an interview? How would her mother and her family feel? How would we as her supporters feel? AFSANA KHAN you’ve lost all the respect today!! “SHAME ON YOU”!!!!!! — KINGDOM OF SHAMITA SHETTY (@KingdomofSS) November 21, 2021

Where are all the blue tics that were sympathising with her?

Now that she’s outside the @BiggBoss house, don’t use mental health card!



Cursing, Age Shaming, etc! This is disgusting! Stop encouraging this vile woman!



SHAME ON AFSANA KHAN#ShamitaShettypic.twitter.com/HJEBDlgKyv — Samia (@_itssamia_) November 22, 2021

Some netizens were also upset with many celebrities choosing to remain silent on the words said by Afsana Khan who was supporting her actions inside the house. Fans also expressed their disappointment with the fans of Karan Kkundra, Tejaswi Prakash and Umar Riaz for supporting Afsana's harsh words towards Shamita. While some users demanded Shamita Shetty's family take legal action against Afsana.