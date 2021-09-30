Bigg Boss 15 NEW Promo Reveals Akasa As Next Confirmed Contestant; Tejasswi Grooves To 'Paani Paani'

Just a few days are left for Bigg Boss 15 premiere and the makers are slowly revealing the confirmed contestants of the show. In the first promo, the makers had released a promo which gave glimpses of a few celebrity contestants, but the faces were not revealed. But the viewers had guessed them as Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Afsana Khan and Simba Nagpal.

Now the makers revealed yet another promo. But this time they revealed the faces of the celebrity contestants. The promo showed Tejasswi Prakash and Akasa as their intro was played in the background.

The video started with singer Akasa, who was seen singing and grooving to her famous song 'Naagin'. She looked glamorous in a silver-coloured shimmery dress. Then, Tejasswi set the stage on fire as she grooved to 'Paani Paani'. The Swaragini actress looked stunning in a silver dress.

The promo video is available on Voot. Also, this time too, like Bigg Boss OTT, BB 15 will be 24 hours Live on Voot Select.

Hosted by Salman Khan, BB 15 will hit the television screens on October 2. The show will have several popular and interesting celebrities participating. This time, it has the 'jungle theme'. Apparently, the contestants will be divided into three tribes under the leadership of Rubina Dilaik, Gauahar Khan and Shweta Tripathi. The contestants will have to compete with each other and win their place in the main Bigg Boss 15 house.

