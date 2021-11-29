Bigg Boss 15: Nikki Tamboli Bashes Devoleena Bhattacharjee For Targeting Shamita Shetty; Read Statement

Bigg Boss 15 has now become more interesting to watch after the entries of wild card contestants Rashami Desai, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Rakhi Sawant and her husband Ritesh. Ever since the new entrants have entered the house, they have started targeting several housemates in the house. Talking about Devoleena Bhattacharjee, she started targeting Shamita Shetty.

The Saath Nibhaana Saathiya actress called Shamita Shetty 'dogla' (double face). Well, her comment didn't go down well with the Mohabbatein actress as she argued with the TV actress. Salman Khan also slammed Devoleena Bhattacharjee for using such a derogatory term about Shamita.

Outside the house, the Bigg Boss 14 finalist and actress Nikki Tamboli bashed Devoleena Bhattacharjee for targeting Shamita Shetty. She came out in support of the actress and penned a long note on her Instagram stories.

Nikki Tamboli wrote, "It is sad we live in a society where if a woman voices her opinion more often than not it is take as being dominating and the same goes for Shamita. A girl brought up with dignity and class will behave a certain way which sadly passes off as snooty and proud and even if she is one then just let's accept it and move on she isn't pointing fingers at your personality or expecting a justification so why are you, your game is Bigg Boss not uncover Shamita right? A wild card contestant and comes in and says things to her knowing very well this will only get her eye balls so she chooses her enemies well to make sure promo cuts have her in it... well lets just accept the reality that wild card entries never lift trophy. Shamita I just want you to hang in there you are stronger than this, let the world watch you lift the trophy this year."

Nikki Tamboli also shared the same note on her Twitter handle. Let us tell you, Nikki had several fights with Devoleena when she had entered the Bigg Boss 14 house as Eijaz Khan's proxy. Their rivalry was a hot topic of discussion on social media. The actress is quite active on social media and often shares her opinion over the tasks and issues inside the Bigg Boss house.