Bigg Boss 15: Nishant Bhat Says ‘Pratik Sehajpal Deserves A Fair Chance To Play’

The
Bigg
Boss
OTT
season
might
have
come
to
an
end,
but
one
static
thing,
that
is
a
few
contestants
from
the
season,
and
most
importantly
their
friendship.
Well,
you
all
have
already
guessed
it
right,
the
famous
duo
of
the
Bigg
Boss
15
house
Pratik-Nishant
fondly
known
as
'PraNish' are
one
of
those
friends
who
have
been
standing
with
each
other
through
their
thick
and
thin.
And
because
of
the
same,
we
have
got
an
opportunity
to
see
the
softer
side
of
Nishant
Bhat
who
is
very
lovable
and
very
fair
since
day
one.
In
today's
episode,
the
ace
choreographer
became
a
bit
emotional
and
said
"Kitna
hatred
hai
yaar"
and
also
reiterated
the
statement
that
said
'He
deserves
a
fair
chance
to
play'.
However,
due
to
the
ongoing
animosity
inside
the
house,
Nishant
had
to
announce
Afsana
and
Umar's
names
as
the
winners!
Later
on,
Nishant
was
seen
hugging
Pratik
and
the
latter
tried
to
console
the
former
and
strengthen
him.
This
showcases
their
pure
bond
of
friendship
and
Nishant's
strength
as
a
person
who
refused
to
give
up
in
front
of
the
unforeseen
circumstances
inside
the
house.